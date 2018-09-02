Lewis Hamilton claims record-equalling victory as Sebastian Vettel falters at Monza

Hamilton picked up a valuable 25 points in the season standings, while title rival Vettel had to settle for fourth after an opening lap mistake involving the Mercedes man.

Kimi's fastest lap ever

Vettel allowed Hamilton enough room to attempt a thrilling overtake, and then collided with the defending champion trying to correct his error.

That left the four-time champion needing a trip to the pits, while allowing Hamilton to battle with Kimi Raikkonen for top spot on the podium.

When Vettel returned he found himself in 18th and, although he carved his way back into the points, he was unable to stop Hamilton extending his championship advantage to 30 points.

Hamilton's day could have been a frustrating one as Raikkonen drove with aplomb but with eight laps remaining he seized his chance, the Briton sliding down the outside and making the move stick at the next corner.

That was the end of Raikkonen's challenge and Hamilton cruised home to claim a record-equalling fifth victory at Monza, joining the great Michael Schumacher.

Max Verstappen almost claimed his sixth podium of the season but a five-second penalty for a coming together with Valtteri Bottas meant he ceded third place to the Finn to complete a good day for Mercedes.

CIAO FERNANDO Fernando Alonso's farewell tour goes from bad to worse as he suffered a sixth retirement of the season as more engine problems hit his McLaren.

Having started from 13th on the grid the Spaniard – a two-time winner at Monza – struggled to make any progress and by lap 11 he was out. "Same problem," he said on the radio. "What a shame."

VETTEL BERATES "SILLY" HAMILTON

They are never going to get along given they are fighting for the world championship, but the relationship between Vettel and Hamilton may be even more strained after this race.

Having nearly touched at the first corner, the pair did collide heading into a chicane, Hamilton having got down the outside of his rival. It left Vettel facing the wrong way and needing a new front wing, costing him valuable places while Hamilton was free to battle Raikkonen.

In the immediate aftermath Vettel expressed his frustrations over team radio, saying: "That was silly, where did he want to go?"

"THEY'RE KILLING RACING"

Verstappen produced an excellent piece of overtaking at the start to jump Bottas but the pair's scrap ultimately cost the Dutchman, much to his frustration.

As Bottas looked to find a way past the Red Bull he was shunted off the track at the first corner, leaving him swerving through the bollards before returning.

The stewards investigation found Verstappen at fault and issued a penalty, which meant despite finishing third on the track he had to settle for fifth.

"We have been given a five-second penalty," the team said over radio. "For what?!" Verstappen replied. "It's . I gave him space. They're doing a great job of killing racing."