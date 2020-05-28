English
Coronavirus: No F1 Dutch Grand Prix in 2020

By Russell Greaves
Circuit Zandvoort
The Formula One schedule for this year suffered another delay as the Dutch Grand Prix was withdrawn from the 2020 calendar.

London, May 28: The 2020 Formula One Dutch Grand Prix has been cancelled, it was confirmed on Thursday.

With the coronavirus pandemic having caused havoc with the F1 schedule, the season was set to begin at the revived Circuit Zandvoort in May.

However, that date was soon revised to June and has now been removed from the calendar altogether, with organisers not keen to stage the event – the first F1 race at the track in 35 years – behind closed doors.

A statement read: "Due to the worldwide spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix has, as previously announced, been postponed.

"The organisation of the Dutch Grand Prix, in consultation with Formula One Management, has had to conclude that it is no longer possible to hold a race with an audience this year.

"Therefore, it has been decided to postpone the race definitively to 2021. Together with the FIA, Formula One Management will determine the schedule for 2021, and with that the new date of the Dutch Grand Prix.

"Like every year, the date will be announced by the FIA by the end of 2020. All tickets remain valid for the new race."

It remains to be seen when the F1 campaign will be able to begin, with the Austrian GP on July 5 now the opening race on the revised scheduled.

Story first published: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 14:30 [IST]
