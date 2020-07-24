English
F1 adds Nurburgring, Portimao and Imola races but scratches Brazil, USA, Mexico and Canada

By Tom Webber

London, July 24: Formula One has added races in Germany, Italy and Portugal to its 2020 schedule, but there will be no events in Brazil, the United States, Mexico or Canada this season.

The iconic Nurburgring will host the Eifel Grand Prix on October 9-11, with the first race in Portugal since 1996 taking place in Portimao two weeks later.

F1 will then head to Imola, which last had an F1 race in 2006, the following weekend for a two-day Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the historic track.

The exact format of the event is still to be determined, but it is expected there will be one practice session ahead of qualifying and the race.

The F1 calendar now stands at 13 races and it is hoped that between two and five more grands prix will be added for a mid-December finish in the Arabian Gulf.

The nations in North and South America that were on the original schedule will not host any of those, however, due to restrictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

F1 CEO Chase Carey said in a statement: "We are pleased that we continue to make strong progress in finalising our plans for the 2020 season and are excited to welcome Nurburgring, Portimao and Imola to the revised calendar.

"We want to thank the promoters, the teams, and the FIA for their full support in our efforts to bring our fans exciting racing this season during an unprecedented time.

"We also want to pay tribute to our incredible partners in the Americas and look forward to being back with them next season when they will once again be able to thrill millions of fans around the world."

Story first published: Friday, July 24, 2020, 20:10 [IST]
