F1 Raceweek: Hamilton the qualifying king, Mercedes close on milestone – Belgian GP in numbers

The defending F1 champion and season leader has an outstanding record on Saturdays at Spa, where another pole position could contribute to him tying a long-standing record this week.

Mercedes, Hamilton's team, also have a milestone in their sights as their rivals look to belatedly hit back in the second part of the campaign.

With the help of Opta, we take a look at the key numbers heading into the Belgian GP.

5 - Lewis Hamilton has qualified in pole position five times in Belgium, more often than any other driver.

18 - If Hamilton qualifies in pole again and then triumphs, he would tie Ayrton Senna's record of 19 F1 race wins when leading from start to finish.

1 - Qualifying is key at Spa. Daniel Ricciardo, fifth in 2014, is the only driver in the past nine races at Spa to have won from behind the front row.

6 - Mercedes have a monopoly on pole – they have claimed the past six in a row. A seventh would tie the F1 record for the best run of poles at any one grand prix.

199 - Another potential milestone for Mercedes this week would be a 200th podium if either Hamilton or Valtteri Bottas finish in the top three. Only Ferrari (762), McLaren (485) and Williams (312) have more.

17 - But Ferrari have the best historical record in Belgium: 17 wins, 13 poles, 18 fastest laps.

11 - In the past 11 editions of the Belgian GP, no driver has won back-to-back races. Kimi Raikkonen was the last to do so in 2007.

50 per cent - Sebastian Vettel's most recent win was at Belgium last year and he has finished on the podium in only half of his 20 races since.

2 - Daniel Ricciardo has not collected a point in his last two outings. A third such miserable display would equal his worst career run.

7,004 - Spa is the longest circuit on the 2019 F1 calendar at 7,004 metres.