F1 Raceweek: Vettel's strong Asian showing - Singapore GP in numbers

Ferraris Sebastian Vettel has won and taken pole on four occasions in Singapore
Singapore, September 13: The Formula One season heads to Singapore this weekend, with Sebastian Vettel entering a critical period in his pursuit of the drivers' title.

The German trails defending champion Lewis Hamilton by 30 points after a disappointing outing at Monza last time out.

A win would not be enough to overhaul Hamilton regardless of how the Mercedes driver performs on Sunday (September 16) and, with seven races to go, needs to quickly start taking significant chunks out of the deficit.

Vettel has a strong record in Asia and at the Marina Bay Circuit and will hope to enhance that reputation this weekend.

Here, with the help of Opta, we take a look at some of the key statistics around the Singapore Grand Prix.

1 - Singapore is the only race on the current F1 schedule run entirely during night hours. In fact, the 2017 edition was the first ever night race to see rain.

23 - Marina Bay has 23 corners, the most of any circuit on the current F1 calendar.

7 - Seven of the 10 races in Singapore have been won by the driver on pole.

4 - Vettel has won and taken pole on four occasions in Singapore, the most of any driver (Hamilton three wins and three poles).

6 - Red Bull have not seen both of their drivers reach the finish in any of the last six races, their worst streak since a run of nine races between 2006 and 2007.

36 - If Hamilton secures pole position but loses the race he will equal Ayrton Senna as the driver to have done this most often (36).

27 - Vettel has won 27 races in Asia, the most of any driver on this continent. In fact, the four races the German has won most often are in Asia: Malaysia, Japan, Bahrain and Singapore (four wins at each).

6 - Kimi Raikkonen has reached the podium in each of his last six races where he has not retired (four third places and two second places).

8 - Daniel Ricciardo has not reached the podium in eight races, his worst run since 11 consecutive races between 2015 and 2016.

150 - This will be Nico Hulkenberg's 150th race in F1; the German is the driver to have raced the most GPs without ever reaching the podium.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 13, 2018, 8:15 [IST]
