F1: Mercedes chief Toto Wolff braced for tough Hungaroring battle with Ferrari, Red Bull

Written By: OPTA
Budapest, July 25: Toto Wolff warned Mercedes will not match the pace of their rivals at the Hungarian Grand Prix but hopes their Hockenheim fortune was a sign of things to come.

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas pulled off an unexpected one-two after Sebastian Vettel crashed out when leading in his homeland last weekend.

Hamilton, who started the German Grand Prix in 14th following hydraulic failure in qualifying, leads Vettel by 17 points heading into the final race before the mid-season break and Mercedes have an eight-point advantage over Ferrari.

Team principal Wolff expects a big battle at the Hungaroring this weekend and says anything could happen.

"We've had our fair share of bad luck this season, but it felt like our fortunes turned around in Hockenheim." said Wolff.

"A one-two is always a great result; to get it on Mercedes home turf after starting from P2 and P14 on the grid was absolutely incredible. However, in the cold light of day, we also know and recognise that we did not bring the quickest car to Hockenheim.

"We've passed the halfway point of the season and we lead both championships by very close margins. Each and every member of our team has worked very hard to make this possible and the determination and energy in our factories seems to be ever-growing.

"We all know that no prizes are given out for half-time champions, so we will keep pushing to improve our performance. "Hungary will see another tough fight with both Ferrari and Red Bull. It's a high downforce track and on paper they should both be very fast in Budapest.

"However, if there's one thing the German Grand Prix taught us, it's the fact that predictions don't determine race results. We will give it everything to go into the summer shutdown with as many points as possible."

Vettel has a good record in Hungary. The German has won two of the last three Grands Prix at the Hungaroring, triumphing in 2015 and 2017.

If Vettel emerges victorious in Budapest once more it will be the only circuit where the German has won three times for Ferrari.

STANDINGS

Drivers

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 188

2. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 171 (-17)

3. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) 131 (-57)

4. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 122 (-66)

5. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) 106 (-82)

Constructors

1. Mercedes 310

2. Ferrari 302 (-8)

3. Red Bull 211 (-99)

4. Renault 80 (-230)

5. Force India 59 (-251)

5. Haas 59 (-251)

RACEWEEK SCHEDULE local time (all IST time)

Friday FP1 - 11:00-12:30 (2.30 PM - 4 PM)

FP2 - 15:00-16:30 (6.30 PM - 8 PM)

Saturday FP3 - 12:00-13:00 (3.30 PM - 4.30 PM)

Qualifying - 15:00-16:00 (6.30 PM - 7.30 PM)

Sunday Race - 15:10-17:10 (6.40 PM - 8.40 PM)

Live on Star Sports Network

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 20:30 [IST]
