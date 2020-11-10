F1 unveils record-breaking 2021 calendar

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, this year has been restricted to 17 grands prix, the majority of which have taken place in Europe.

But F1 will return with a global schedule next season in a campaign that will begin on March 21 with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

A new night street race in Jeddah – the first-ever world championship event to be held in Saudi Arabia - will be the penultimate event before the season concludes in Abu Dhabi on December 5.

F1 said hosts have been "reassured by our safe return to racing this season and confident that the plans and procedures we have in place will allow us to return to a level of normality" in 2021.

There are 22 events listed on the schedule, with one further slot – on April 25 – listed as TBC as organisers aim to find a replacement for the Vietnam Grand Prix, which will not take place for political reasons.

Never before has there been a season with more than 21 races, so the new season is set to break the record and it is organisers' expectation that fans will be able to attend at each event.

"We are planning for 2021 events with fans that provide an experience close to normal and expect our agreements to be honoured," outgoing F1 chairman Chase Carey said.

"We have proven that we can safely travel and operate our races and our promoters increasingly recognise the need to move forward and manage the virus.

"In fact, many hosts actually want to use our event as a platform to show the world they are moving forward.

"We are delighted to see Saudi Arabia become part of the schedule and are equally excited to return to the venues we hoped to race at in 2020."

After three straight race wins, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton holds an 85-point championship lead and is on the brink of being crowned world champion ahead of the Turkish Grand Prix this week.

That would be his seventh title, tying Michael Schumacher, meaning 2021 would be his first opportunity to become the first-ever driver to win eight.