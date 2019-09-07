English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

F3 driver walks away from dramatic Monza crash but taken to hospital

By
Formula Three driver Alex Peroni was taken to hospital after a dramatic crash in a race at Monza
Formula Three driver Alex Peroni was taken to hospital after a dramatic crash in a race at Monza

London, September 7: Formula Three driver Alex Peroni was taken to hospital after walking away from a dramatic crash in a race at Monza, which led to FP3 for the Formula One teams being delayed.

Campos Racing driver Peroni's car was launched high into the air after hitting a sausage kerb on the outside of the Parabolica, spinning several times before landing on a fence and crash barrier.

The 19-year-old Australian was soon on his feet and whisked away for an examination as Saturday's race finished under a safety car.

"Alex is in the medical centre of the circuit. Looks like he's OK. He will go to the hospital for more tests," Campos Racing posted on Twitter.

While repairs were conducted and the track was cleared, the pit exit was closed for the final F1 practice session ahead of Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.

Cars were allowed out of the garage 10 minutes after FP3 officially began.

The incident came a week after Formula Two driver Anthoine Hubert was killed following a crash at the Belgian Grand Prix.

More F1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue