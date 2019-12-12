English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ferrari chief confirms talks with F1 champion Hamilton at 'social event'

By Peter Thompson
VettelHamiltoncropped

London, Dec. 12: Louis Camilleri confirmed Ferrari chairman John Elkann has spoken to Lewis Hamilton, though insisted those discussions have been "blown somewhat out of proportion".

Six-time Formula One champion Hamilton expressed his love for Mercedes after ending another glorious season by winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but said he is open to considering his future for 2021.

Hamilton's Silver Arrows contract is due to expire at the end of the 2020 campaign and there has been further speculation over a switch to the Scuderia in 2021.

Ferrari chief executive Camilleri confirmed Elkann held discussions with the reigning champion, yet added that does not mean he will be joining the Italian team.

Speaking at Ferrari's Christmas media lunch, Camilleri said: "Obviously, it was a social event, which has sort of been blown somewhat out of proportion, but it was a social event. They have some common friends."

Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari deal is set to end next year, but Camilleri says there is no rush to make a decision on their line-up for 2021.

"The fact is we have a long-term agreement with one driver and with the other driver the agreement expires at the end of 2020," he said.

"We clearly are very flattered that Lewis, in particular, and other drivers want to come and join us, but it would be premature to decide anything today.

"It would be premature to decide anything now for the future."

More F1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 21:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue