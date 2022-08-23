Belgian Grand Prix: FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem justifies reforms on F1 driver's health

Decisive action

"We've a responsibility to do what's in the best interests of the sport, and I'll work closely with all our main stakeholders to get their input on all key decisions.

"But I won't back away from any big issues. I'll confront them, discuss with my own team, make the right decisions and back them with decisive action," added the 14-time Middle East Rally champion.

Motorsport development

Ben Sulayem, who took over as FIA President last December, has an overall strategy aimed at doubling global motorsport participation within four years, and his actions have been winning international laurels.

He places a heavy emphasis on grass roots and regional motorsport development, as well as diversity initiatives, and wants to ensure that FIA championships leave legacies wherever they compete.

Challenges everywhere

There are challenges at every turn, but he faces up to them with conviction. After 100 days in office Ben Sulayem wrote to member club presidents to say that operating losses will completely overwhelm the FIA's resources in the next five years if allowed to continue.

"We need to make tough decisions in our portfolio, and in the way the organisation is structured and works. Together we can only improve the sport, and to improve the sport we must be all together."

Drive forward

Ben Sulayem's desire to drive the FIA forward with strong, decisive leadership applies equally to the federation's role and responsibilities in tourism, mobility and road safety. In order to ensure continuity for FIA initiatives, he has ordered the recruitment of a full-time CEO to help drive the federation's approach in the years ahead.

He also believes intensive training is essential to deliver a steady follow of highly qualified individuals who can share responsibilities in key areas across the FIA. This approach began with the appointment of two alternating F1 race directors, which Ben Sulayem emphasises is only a start. Similarly, he wants the virtual race control that he instituted to trickle down to other race series.