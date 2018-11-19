English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

FIM awards ceremony brings the curtain down on 2018 MotoGP season

By
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez was the cynosure of all eyes. Images; Dorna Sports

Valencia, November 19: The Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana on Sunday (November 18) saw another three incredible races to close the season, and later the FIM awards ceremony brought the curtain down on 2018 - with Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) and Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) headlining the show.

Marquez received his FIM MotoGP World Championship trophy after taking the title in style in Japan, capping off another record-breaker of a season for the Spaniard.

The 2018 awards ceremony were hosted by Gavin Emmett, with Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta and FIM President Vito Ippolito in attendance to present the range of awards throughout the evening to all the winners this season.

Top billing

Top billing

Youngest ever seven-time world champion Marquez took top billing as he received his record-breaking 2018 MotoGP trophy, along with Moto2 world champion Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46) and Moto3 world champion Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) after their incredible seasons.

The top Independent Team rider title went to Johann Zarco, as it did in 2017 when he was a rookie, following another impressive season ahead of a new challenge in 2019.

Brilliant start

Brilliant start

Rossi had a brilliant start from 16th place at the Valencia GP, gaining five positions in the first corner alone.

However, he fell victim to the treacherous conditions in Turn 12. Still, the Yamaha rider did not give up. He ran back to his bike and rejoined in 13th position, which he held until the chequered flag came out, a result that saw himhold on to third position in the championship standings.

MotoGP Legend

MotoGP Legend

Dani Pedrosa, who was competing in his last race was named a MotoGP Legend.

After taking the third most podiums of all time behind only Rossi and Giacomo Agostini, The Spaniard retires at the end of 2018 - and now joins the ranks of MotoGP Legends.

Triple crowns

Triple crowns

Marquez, who was honoured by Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, suffered a crash from third place at Turn 9 on lap seven and was therefore unable to take part in the second stint.

Repsol Honda Team also secured the Team Championship, thereby earning back-to-back MotoGP triple crowns, having already achieved the riders title in Japan and the constructors title in Malaysia.

Now the page turns on another incredible season and the engines switch off - but only for a day. Then, testing for 2019 begins on Tuesday (November 20) in Valencia, with a whole new year of challenges up ahead and plenty to get excited about.

(With a special arrangement from Dorna Sports)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 12:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 19, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue