Force India claim double points finish in Japanese GP

Suzuka, October 8: Sahara Force India registered yet another double points finish after Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez signed off at creditable sixth and seventh place respectively at the Japanese Grand Prix, here on Sunday (October 8).

By virtue of this show, Sahara Force India collected 14 points from the race and consolidated its fourth position at the Constructor's standings with 147 points.

While Ocon started fifth from the grid, his team-mate Perez was placed at the seventh spot in the starting line-up.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen by just 1.2s to win the thrilling race while Daniel Ricciardo claimed the third spot.

The race also witnessed Ferarri driver Sebastian Vettel's second retirement in three races, thanks to a technical problem.

Hamilton now has a 59-point lead over Vettel in the drivers' standings, with only four races remaining.