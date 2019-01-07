Former F1 champion Niki Lauda continues his recovery in hospital

The 69-year-old was flown in early January from the Spanish island of Ibiza where he had been vacationing to a hospital in the Austrian capital, the Austrian publication Oesterreich reported on its website.

Oesterreich reported that Lauda was in the intensive care station but should be released from the hospital later this week, without citing sources.

Grippe, Intensivstation: So geht es mit Lauda weiter https://t.co/KgPm1FFTzP — MSN Österreich (@msnoesterreich) January 6, 2019

A spokesperson at the Vienna General Hospital could not immediately be reached for comment.

Lauda, who was badly burned in 1976 in a Formula One race and later became an airline entrepreneur, underwent a lung transplant in August and was recuperating from the complicated surgery.

From 2012, Lauda has been serving as the non-executive chairman of the F1 team Mercedes and along with managing partner Toto Wolff was instrumental is signing current world champion Lewis Hamilton from McLaren.

