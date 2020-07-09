Formula 1 2020: When and where to watch live streaming of Austrian, Hungarian, British GP

The Austrian GP will be followed by Hungarian GP and Great Britain GP, which will be held in the month of August. Lewis Hamilton will begin championships defence from the second place on the grid after Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas pipped him to pole position.

Max Verstappen is third and will lead the charge for Red Bull, with a strategy ace up his sleeve as he goes searching for a third consecutive win at the circuit in Spielberg.

Here's the schedule of the upcoming three Formula One races which you can watch on Disney+ Hotstar VIP this month:

Austrian GP

Friday, 10th July 2020

First Practice Session - Austria @ 2.30 PM

Second Practice Session - Austria @ 6.30 PM

Saturday, 11th July 2020

Third Practice Session - Austria @ 3.30 PM

Qualifying Race - Austria @ 6.30 PM

Sunday, 12th July 2020

Main Race - Austria (Pirelli) @ 6.40 PM

Hungary GP

Friday, 17th July 2020

First Practice Session - Hungary @ 2.30 PM

Second Practice Session - Hungary @ 6.30 PM

Saturday, 18th July 2020

Third Practice Session - Hungary @ 3.30 PM

Qualifying Race - Hungary @ 6.30 PM

Sunday, 19th July 2020

Main Race - Hungary (Aramco) @ 6.40 PM

Great Britain GP

Friday, 31st July 2020

First Practice Session - Great Britain @ 3.30 PM

Second Practice Session - Great Britain @ 7.30 PM

Saturday, 1st August 2020

Third Practice Session - Great Britain @ 3.30 PM

Qualifying Race - Great Britain @ 6.30 PM

Sunday, 2nd August 2020

Main Race - Great Britain (Pirelli) @ 6.40 PM