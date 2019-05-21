English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Glowing tributes pour in for Niki Lauda

By
Niki Lauda
Niki Lauda’s death has rocked the F1 community.

Bengaluru, May 21: Glowing tributes poured in for three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda, who passed away after battling battling declining health.

Lauda, who was hospitalised in January for about 10 days while suffering from influenza and had a lung transplant last August, died on Monday (May 20), his family said in a statement.

He is credited for helping bring five-times F1 champion Lewis Hamilton to the team from McLaren.

Lauda's death rocked the F1 community days before the Monaco Grand Prix, the jewel in the circuit's racing calendar.

"All at McLaren are deeply saddened to learn that our friend, colleague and 1984 Formula 1 World Champion, Niki Lauda, has passed away," the team tweeted.

"Niki will forever be in our hearts and enshrined in our history."

British former F1 champion Jenson Button, who won a title with Brawn GP in 2009, tweeted: "A legend has left us. Rest in peace Niki."

Two-time MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner also paid rich tributes.

"RIP Niki Lauda, a true Icon and Motorsport legend. Thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time, " the Australian tweeted.

The sport's governing body -- Formula One -- too tweeted from their official handle.

"Forever carried in our hearts, forever immortalised in our history. The motorsport community today mourns the devastating loss of a true legend.

The thoughts of everyone at F1 are with his friends and family."

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LAZ 3 - 3 BOL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 10:45 [IST]
Other articles published on May 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue