Grazie Vale! MotoGP great Valentino Rossi announces retirement

Sporting icon
At the venue that saw Rossi take his first podium back in 1996, he announced that 2021 will be his 26th and final season in Grand Prix motorcycle racing.
But the VR46 name will remain a key presence in the paddock, adding a premier class team next season, and the man himself will forever remain that which very few can claim: a motorcycling and sporting icon.
Falling down pecking order
After falling down the pecking order at Yamaha this season, Rossi, who has achieved 115 Grand Prix victories and 235 podiums in 414 starts, decided to continue his career with Petronas, though only managed to collect 17 points from the first nine races in the 2021 campaign.
Ahead of the summer break, the Italian was expected to announce his future plans and he did so during Thursday's (August 5) exceptional press conference.
Difficult decision
"It's a very sad moment. It's difficult to know that next year I'll not race with a motorcycle," said Rossi in an emotional press conference.
"It was a long journey that I enjoyed very much. Next year, my life will change. It's a difficult decision but in the end in all sports it's results that make the difference, so I think it's the right decision. I can't complain about my career," the 42-year-old added.
Grazie Vale
Rossi may retire, but his legend will live on. The MotoGP and his legion of fans will miss him nonetheless, the Italian still very much a sentimental favourite!.
For the quarter of a century of history and memories, the only thing left to say is, Grazie Vale!