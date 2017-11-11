F1: Lewis Hamilton calls for improved security after Mercedes minibus robbed at gunpoint in Brazil

Lewis Hamilton has called for Formula One bosses to take action after members of the Mercedes team were attacked ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The incident came after Hamilton was fastest in both practice sessions in Sao Paulo on Friday, twice finishing just ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton, who secured his fourth World Championship title in the last race in Mexico, revealed his team were leaving the Interlagos circuit when they were confronted in an incident which bore similarities to when Jenson Button and his McLaren colleagues were attacked in 2010.

Mercedes also confirmed that a minibus was robbed at gunpoint and valuables had been stolen but that everyone had escaped "safe and uninjured".

In a series of Twitter posts, the Briton called on the sport's governing body and the teams to do more to protect their staff in the future.

Some of my team were held up at gun point last night leaving the circuit here in Brazil. Gun shots fired, gun held at ones head. This is so upsetting to hear. Please say a prayer for my guys who are here as professionals today even if shaken. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 11, 2017

This happens every single year here. F1 and the teams need to do more, there’s no excuse! — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 11, 2017

"Some of my team were held up at gun point last night leaving the circuit here in Brazil," he posted.

"Gun shots fired, gun held at ones head. This is so upsetting to hear. Please say a prayer for my guys who are here as professionals today even if shaken.

"This happens every single year here. F1 and the teams need to do more, there's no excuse."

Source: OPTA