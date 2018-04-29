Hamilton handed unlikely triumph in dramatic Baku finale

The Briton consequently had his first win in seven races handed to him, with Kimi Raikkonen taking second and Sergio Perez securing the last step on podium. Hamilton moved to the top of the drivers' standings, opening a four-point advantage over Vettel, who had to settle for fourth and will no doubt be frustrated at seeing victory slip through his fingers.

The late safety car was deployed as a result of Daniel Ricciardo slamming into the back of Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen with 11 laps remaining, the duo having battled fiercely all race and already made contact once.

Romain Grosjean sent his Haas careering into the wall to reduce the laps for racing further, and the misfortune of Vettel and Bottas meant it was Hamilton who somehow came out on top for his first podium in Azerbaijan and Mercedes' maiden win of 2018.

Winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was a "humbling experience" for Lewis Hamilton after Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel's issues handed him glory.

"It's a humbling experience," said Hamilton, who ended a barren run of six grands prix and leapfrogged Vettel at the top of the drivers' standings.

"Valtteri really deserved to win and drove an exceptional race. It was a real struggle today so to come out with the win I'm extremely grateful. Straight away … after the interviews, I went to see Valtteri straight away. That's why I was late to the podium."

Hamilton added: "It was really quite an emotional race to be honest. It feels a little bit odd to be up here but I've got to take it. I didn't give up, I kept pushing, but definitely a very untidy race from me."

Source: OPTA