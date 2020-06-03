Hamilton 'overcome with rage' amid unrest over George Floyd death

Floyd, an African American, died last Monday while in the custody of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

His death has sparked protests across the USA and drawn widespread condemnation from around the world, including from Formula One world champion Hamilton.

Hamilton, F1's first black driver, criticised the "white-dominated" sport for its silence in the wake of Floyd's passing in an Instagram post on Sunday (May 31).

The Brit used the same social media platform on Tuesday (June 2) to write: "This past week has been so dark. I have failed to keep hold of my emotions.

"I have felt so much anger, sadness and disbelief in what my eyes have seen. I am completely overcome with rage at the sight of such blatant disregard for the lives of our people.

"The injustice that we are seeing our brothers and sisters face all over the world time and time again is disgusting, and MUST stop.

"So many people seem surprised, but to us unfortunately, it is not surprising. Those of us who are black, brown or in between, see it everyday and should not have to feel as though we were born guilty, don't belong, or fear for our lives based on the colour of our skin.

"Will Smith said it best, racism is not getting worse, it's being filmed. Only now that the world is so well-equipped with cameras has this issue been able to come to light in such a big way.

"It is only when there are riots and screams for justice that the powers that be cave in and do something, but by then it is far too late and not enough has been done. It took hundreds of thousands of people's complaints and buildings to burn before officials reacted and decided to arrest Derek Chauvin for murder, and that is sad.

"Unfortunately, America is not the only place where racism lives and we continue to fail as humans when we cannot stand up for what is right. Please do not sit in silence, no matter the colour of your skin. Black Lives Matter."