Hamilton, Verstappen can inspire MENA drivers: Mohammed ben Sulayem

Sunday's (December 12) showdown between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the stuff motor racing legends are made of.

With 369.5 points each, Hamilton and Verstappen do battle for the world title; the Briton is aiming for a record eighth crown, his Dutch counterpart hoping to scoop his first.

A remarkable 2021 campaign ends at Yas Marina circuit this weekend, with the F1 championship up for grabs.

It is capable of inspiring a new generation of young talent.

Remarkable championship battle to be decided in Abu Dhabi showdown

That was the objective behind the launch last year of the MENA Karting Nations Cup, initiated by Ben Sulayem, who sees clear indications that the championship is already paying dividends.

"It has given many of the region's top drivers a chance to compete on the same stage for the first time, and the early signs are very encouraging," said Ben Sulayem, who is also the President of the Emirates Motorsports Organisation (EMSO).

"What we're noticing is that the best drivers are getting better, and those chasing them are also making advancements. This is the basic aim of the MENA Karting Nations Cup - to raise standards all round."

Ben Sulayem, who is contesting for FIA presidency this time, dwelled further about the MENA Karting Nations Cup, "In all branches of motor sport, when you come against the best drivers at your level, you quickly get to understand what you need to improve, and get ahead.

"This is exactly what Lewis (Hamilton) and Max (Verstappen) did during their karting careers. Seeing these two fantastic drivers going head to head in Abu Dhabi on Sunday can only fire up those who dream of following them."

The MENA Karting Nations Cup is designed as a multi-year development project for young drivers who are the future F1 and rally stars.

Last month's second edition, staged by the Oman Automobile Association at the Muscat Speedway, attracted 138 drivers from 18 countries in the MENA region.

It was a particularly successful event for the UAE, whose national team replaced the host country as overall champions, with Oman finishing runners-up on this occasion and Lebanon taking third place.

In addition, the UAE drivers finished on the podium in each of the Rotax Max Challenge (six), RD1 Elite Endurance and RD1 Elite Sprint categories.

The UAE team comprised Faris Haroun, Maxim Bobreshov, Kaiden Higgins, Max Murray, Conor Clancy, Harry Hannam, Theo Kekati, Lewis England, Sebastian Murray, Mohammed Matar Al Shamsi, Kyle Kumaran, Aly Beig, Mohamed Haroun, Hussain Umid Ali and Greg Watt.

UAE rally legend Ben Sulayem had held the record for the most Middle East Rally Championsip (MERC) titles --14 -- before being surpassed by Qatari ace Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah.

The 60-year-old Emirati is contesting against Englishman Graham Stoker in the battle to become successor to outgoing FIA President Jean Todt of France.

The election for FIA president post will be held on December 17.