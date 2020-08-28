High-speed outer circuit to be used for Sakhir Grand Prix night race

A sub-60-second pole time – something that has not been seen since 1974 – is expected on the track, which is over two kilometres shorter than the traditional circuit used for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

F1 raced on Bahrain's 6.2km endurance layout in 2010 but has instead opted for the quicker route, which will lead to an 87-lap race under the lights on December 6.

Four more F1 races confirmed for the year

F1 managing director of motorsport said: "We are excited to announce the outer circuit as the format for the Sakhir Grand Prix and want to thank our partners at the Bahrain International Circuit for their continued support.

"We assessed a number of options for the alternative circuit layout and concluded the outer circuit will provide the best alternative and will provide a new challenge for all the teams and entertain all our fans with high speeds and fast lap times."

Bahrain International Circuit CEO Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa added: "We thank Formula One for all their work in analysing options for our second race and it's a great testament to our venue that we will be able to hold what is likely to be very contrasting races on consecutive weekends.

"Our outer track has never been used for international competitive racing, so will be a new and exciting challenge for all participants."