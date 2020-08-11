Hulkenberg plots full-time Formula One return after Alfa Romeo talks

After eight months out, the German returned with Racing Point at the British Grand Prix after Sergio Perez had been forced to quarantine after returning a positive COVID-19 test.

A clutch bolt problem prevented him from lining up for his first race back, but he again deputised for Perez at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, claiming third place on the grid in qualifying before finishing seventh.

The 32-year-old has developed a hunger to get back into F1 and could consider joining Alfa Romeo.

When asked if he would be tempted to join the team, he told the F1 Nation podcast: "Yes, yes is the short answer.

"I mean, doing a deal, there's several terms that play into it – it's the whole package, I guess.

"I'm very keen to go racing again in Formula 1. I still love it here, it's my passion. I'm not desperate but I'd certainly love to come back and be racing again.

"I've been talking to Fred quite frequently in the last few months…"

