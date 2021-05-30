Italian GP: Moto 3 rider Jason Dupasquier passes away

Bengaluru, May 30: Following a serious incident in the second qualifying session of the Italian GP at the Mugello circuit, Moto 3 rider Jason Dupasquier passed away.
The 19-year-old was involved in a multi-rider incident between Turns 9 and 10, with the session Red Flagged thereafter.
FIM Medical Intervention Vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the Swiss rider was attended to on track before being transferred by medical helicopter, in a stable state, to Careggi Hospital in Florence.
We’re deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 30, 2021
On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones
You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace pic.twitter.com/nZCzlmJsVi
Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries.
Dupasquier had made an impressive start to his second season in the lightweight class of Grand Prix racing, consistently scoring points and within the top ten in the standings.
A joint statement by the stakeholders -- FIM, IRTA, MSMA and Dorna Sports -- expressed deepest condolences to Dupasquier's family, friends, team and loved ones.
(With Dorna Sports inputs)
