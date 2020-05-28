Jack Miller to be a Ducati rider from 2021

After weeks of rumours linking Miller with a switch to the official factory team, the news was finally confirmed meaning he will become the third Australian after Troy Bayliss and MotoGP Legend Casey Stoner to ride in the famous red of Ducati.

"Ducati Corse is pleased to announce that Jack Miller will be one of the two official Ducati Team riders in the 2021 MotoGPTM World Championship. The company from Borgo Panigale and the 25-year-old Australian rider have reached an agreement for next season with an option to extend the contract also for 2022," Ducati statement said.

Welcome on board @jackmilleraus, who will be one of the two official @ducaticorse Team riders in the 2021 @MotoGP World Championship! #ForzaDucati pic.twitter.com/XtcuaNBuNX — Ducati (@DucatiMotor) May 27, 2020

Miller, who made his MotoGP debut in 2015 at just 20 years old, joined Ducati in 2018 with the Pramac Racing Team, the factory-supported team of the Bologna manufacturer, and finished last season eighth overall in the standings, taking five podiums during the year.

"First of all I want to thank warmly Paolo Campinoti, Francesco Guidotti and all the Pramac Racing Team for the great support I've received from them in the two-and-a- half years spent together.

It's an honour for me to be able to continue my MotoGP career with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer and I would like to thank all the Ducati management, Claudio, Gigi, Paolo and Davide, for having trusted me and given me this incredible opportunity. I look forward to starting riding again this year, and I'm ready to fully commit to the responsibility of being an official Ducati rider in 2021," said Miller.

Ducati Motor Holding CEO Claudio Domenical welcomed Miller on board.

"Since he arrived in the Pramac Racing Team, Jack has grown steadily, proving himself one of the fastest and most talented riders in the championship. So we're happy that he has agreed to ride the official Ducati Team next year. We're convinced that Jack has all the right skills to fight continuously for the positions that matter, in every race and taking a further step forward next year thanks to the support of the Ducati Team."