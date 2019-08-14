Jack Miller to stay with Pramac Racing for one more season

Despite two podium finishes in the FIM MotoGP World Championship this season and numerous discussions with the team, the Australian was yet to be offered a new contract which fuelled rumours that he will loose his seat to three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo.

However on Wednesday (August 14), Pramac finally decided to give a one-year extension that will see Miller remain on a Ducati machine next season.

"I'm very happy to have reached this agreement. Pramac Racing is a team that made me feel comfortable right from the start and the relationship with Ducati is very close. I'll have again the official bike at my disposal and will do my best to achieve great results. I would like to thank Ducati and my team for the great work they've done so far," said Miller.

The 24-year-old has consistently challenged inside the top six and after picking up his first dry-weather podium in Austin at Round 3, Miller produced a great ride to claim his second podium of the season at the Czech GP.

"Our main goal is to grow young riders and give them the chance to ride the factory Ducati bike one day. Jack (Miller) is proving to have great talent and his current position in the riders' standings is confirmation of this. We're proud to have him with us also next season and we'll now stay focused on our work to achieve even greater results in 2019," said Pramac Racing Team Manager Francesco Guidotti.

Next season will the third season Miller and Pramac Racing are going to work together, with the Australian having a great campaign in 2019 on board a GP19 machine.