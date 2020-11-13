English
Joan Mir has MotoGP title in sight as the stage is set for Valencia GP

By
MotoGP riders
MotoGP riders strike a happy pose ahead of the Valencia GP.

Bengaluru, November 13: As the 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship reaches its business end, all eyes are on Joan Mir as he is within striking distance of a maiden title.

Sitting on a comfortable 37-point lead, a podium finish at the Valencia Grand Prix, the penultimate round of FIM MotoGP World Championship to be held on Sunday (November 15) will hand the Spaniard the title.

Irrespective of what his nearest rivals -- Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins -- do, all that Mir needs at Valencia is a podium finish, well within his reach.

The Circuit Ricardo Tormo will brace up for the penultimate race of the the 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship at 2pm local time on Sunday (6.30pm IST).

For Indian audeince, all the action from ValenciaGP will be LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport HD.

Mir plays it safe

Mir plays it safe

Though title is well within his grasp, Mir, who was in high spirits during the pre-event press conference remained calm, noting that this Championship is by no means over yet.

"There's a lot of work to do here in the second race and a lot of riders will improve their performance because it's the second weekend on track. We've a bit of margin but let's see," said Mir.

Must-win for Quartarao

Must-win for Quartarao

Championship runner-up Quartararo seemed relaxed and wanted to go out and enjoy himself this weekend, even if winning is "the only solution" in the title race.

"I think it's the only solution. Of course, we had tough times but we need to enjoy it, that's the most important thing," said Quartararo.

Win at all costs for Rins

Win at all costs for Rins

Rins is now level on points with Quartararo and knows that just like for the Frenchman it is going to be win at all costs if he has got a sniff of the title.

"For sure if we want to reduce the advantage to Joan, the unique thing is to try and finish P1. As he demonstrated this season he is very consistent, so let's see. I hope we can do a great race," said the number 42, who is currently on a run of three consecutive podium finishes.

Vinales gives up

Vinales gives up

Maverick Vinales is four points behind both Quartararo and Rins in the overall standings and knows his chances are incredibly slim. The most important thing to come out of last weekend's race was he and Yamaha now know where they need to improve, according to the man himself.

"For sure, the Championship is now won. Joan only needs a few points and for sure he will do it. Right now, our mindset is on improving for next year, because we can't continue with these irregularities on the bike," the Yamaha rider said.

Story first published: Friday, November 13, 2020, 13:27 [IST]
