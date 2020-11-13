Joan Mir has MotoGP title in sight as the stage is set for Valencia GP

Mir plays it safe

Though title is well within his grasp, Mir, who was in high spirits during the pre-event press conference remained calm, noting that this Championship is by no means over yet.

"There's a lot of work to do here in the second race and a lot of riders will improve their performance because it's the second weekend on track. We've a bit of margin but let's see," said Mir.

Must-win for Quartarao

Championship runner-up Quartararo seemed relaxed and wanted to go out and enjoy himself this weekend, even if winning is "the only solution" in the title race.

"I think it's the only solution. Of course, we had tough times but we need to enjoy it, that's the most important thing," said Quartararo.

Win at all costs for Rins

Rins is now level on points with Quartararo and knows that just like for the Frenchman it is going to be win at all costs if he has got a sniff of the title.

"For sure if we want to reduce the advantage to Joan, the unique thing is to try and finish P1. As he demonstrated this season he is very consistent, so let's see. I hope we can do a great race," said the number 42, who is currently on a run of three consecutive podium finishes.

Vinales gives up

Maverick Vinales is four points behind both Quartararo and Rins in the overall standings and knows his chances are incredibly slim. The most important thing to come out of last weekend's race was he and Yamaha now know where they need to improve, according to the man himself.

"For sure, the Championship is now won. Joan only needs a few points and for sure he will do it. Right now, our mindset is on improving for next year, because we can't continue with these irregularities on the bike," the Yamaha rider said.