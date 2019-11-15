English
Jorge Lorenzo: The retiring MotoGP icon's career in numbers

By
Jorge Lorenzo
Jorge Lorenzo holds the fastest lap record at four of the 19 circuits on the current MotoGP calendar.

Bengaluru, November 15: Three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo had announced he will retire following this weekend's Valencia Grand Prix.

The Spaniard has endured a frustrating debut campaign with Repsol Honda, for whom Marc Marquez surged to a sixth title in the premier class.

Lorenzo admitted a crash in Assen ahead of the Dutch TT that left him with a fractured vertebrae and kept him out of four races took a significant toll on his desire to continue in the sport.

Jorge Lorenzo: A champion bids adieu

Three-time MotoGP champion Lorenzo retires

With the help of Opta data, myKhel.com looks at some of the standout statistics from the 32-year-old Spaniard's illustrious career.

2 – Lorenzo has won five world championships across all categories (three in MotoGP, two at 250cc); Angel Nieto (13) and Marc Marquez (8) are the only Spanish riders with more.

3 – Only Valentino Rossi (5) and Randy Mamola (4) have finished a MotoGP season second in the standings more often than Lorenzo (2009, 2011 and 2013).

8 – Only Giacomo Agostini (8), Rossi (7), Marquez (6), Mick Doohan (5), Geoff Duke (4), Mike Hailwood (4), Eddie Lawson (4) and John Surtees (4) have won more titles in the premier class than Lorenzo.

1 – Lorenzo won 44 MotoGP races with Yamaha, a tally bettered onlu by Rossi (56).

5 – The Spaniard ranks fifth for wins in the premier class with 47. He is sixth across all categories with 68.

6 – Lorenzo was most successful at Mugello, a track at which he won six MotoGP races.

114 – Only Rossi (198) has more podiums than Lorenzo in MotoGP/500cc history.

383 – Lorenzo held the record for the most points in a single season in the premier class until Marquez surpassed his benchmark in 2019. The reigning champion heads into the Valencia Grand Prix on 395 points – 12 more than Lorenzo recorded in 2010.

4 – Lorenzo holds the fastest lap record at four of the 19 circuits on the current MotoGP calendar: Barcelona (2018), Motegi (2014), Valencia (2016) and Motorland Aragon (2015).

Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 1:40 [IST]
