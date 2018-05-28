Kush Maini moves into the third spot at the BRDC F3 Championship

Driving at Snetterton, Kush finished second in the first race and third in the third and final race of the weekend giving him a total of five podiums and 170 points to date in the championships, putting him in third position on the drivers table currently.

Two podiums for Kush Maini and one for Krishnaraaj Mahadik in #Snetterton's #BritishF3 round - both move up a place in the drivers' standings, Maini in title contention but needs the Top 2 to have bad outings: https://t.co/bAbHMVejd0 #BF3 @kmainiofficial @krishmahadik pic.twitter.com/cU4tnKAcxn — Darshan Chokhani (@DarshanChokhani) May 27, 2018

Qualifing third for Race 1, Kush maintained his momentum through the race to end only a mere .011 behind the second place finisher, with his fastest lap time recorded at 1 minute and 43.780 seconds. For the second of three races, with grids reversed, Kush started 16 out of the 17 cars on the grid and despite working his way up to eleventh spot, a puncture and the resulting pitstop saw him drop down the order.

For the third and final race for the weekend, Kush started third on the grid, having earned that spot post setting the fastest lap time of the combined Race 1 and Race 2 results. Kush maintained his pace to grab the third spot on the podium and his fifth for the season.

What a great couple of days of racing at @SnettertonMSV this weekend! We'll leave you with some photo highlights from today's action, courtesy of @JakobEbrey! We're back at @SilverstoneUK in two weeks time! pic.twitter.com/rsZxCp5ED5 — BRDC British F3 (@BRDCBritishF3) May 27, 2018

Commenting on his weekend and his standing in the driver championships, the Bengaluru lad said, "It was close between the top three and I think it will be close for the rest of the year. We're currently third in the championship, though there's definitely room for improvement. The puncture in the second race cost us some points and moving forward we have to minimize incidents like that to make headway in the championship battle. The pace is there and I'm sure we can challenge the drivers ahead of us. I'm really enjoying the championship, the car is fantastic and I'm looking forward to Silverstone."

The BRDC F3 Championships next moves on to the historic Silverstone racetrack on June 9th and 10th.

