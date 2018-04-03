Kush Maini secures a podium in Round 1 of BRDC British F3 Championship

Kush showed incredible pace in the build up to the season beginner at Oulton Park. While overcoming some issues just before qualifying, he had to start Race 1 from the middle of the pack. After a satisfactory P9, the reverse grid start in race 2 meant Kush would start from P8. Some consistent quick laps ensured Kush finished the race in P5 which ended with a red flag. Starting race 3 from 5th on the grid, Kush made up two positions quickly and held on to complete the race in an impressive P3 in tough racing conditions.

Good end to a tough weekend. Championship is really long and I am sure we’ll be back stronger! #lananracing #KCmanagement #britishf3 pic.twitter.com/jV6OCyhCvL — Kush Maini (@kmainiofficial) April 2, 2018

Wet weather plagued Monday's races, and having driven only in the dry while testing, Kush said, "I haven't really had a lot of experience driving the wet conditions such as that. It especially got hard towards the end of the third race with a lot of water building up on the track, but I'm happy that we got on the podium and are on track for the championship."

The next round of BRDC F3 Championship takes place at Rockingham at the end of this month, and an inspired Kush said, "It's a physical track and fitness is going to be the key there to keep it going through the race, so it's going to be fun and I can't wait for it."

Source: Press release