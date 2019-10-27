English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Leclerc promoted to Mexican Grand Prix pole due to Verstappen penalty

By Liam Blackburn
Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc

Mexico City, October 27: Max Verstappen has lost his spot at the front of the grid for the Mexican Grand Prix due to a penalty that has resulted in Ferrari's Charles Leclerc being promoted to pole.

Red Bull's Verstappen secured the second pole position of his Formula One career in qualification on Saturday (October 26), but he was quickly called to see the stewards after he delivered his fastest time on his final lap under yellow flags, which were out after Valtteri Bottas crashed into a wall.

Verstappen had already set a time good enough to clinch pole, yet his failure to slow down meant he landed in hot water with the stewards, who gave the 22-year-old a three-place grid penalty.

That means Leclerc and Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel will now make up the front row for Sunday's race, with Verstappen dropping down to fourth behind Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

The stewards reviewing Verstappen's lap said he "attempted to set a meaningful lap time and failed to reduce his speed in the relevant marshalling sector."

They added: " admitted that he was aware that car 77 (Valtteri Bottas) crashed and did see the car on the left-hand side of the track, but was not aware of the waved yellow flag. He also admitted not reducing his speed on the yellow sector.

"The stewards noted from the on-board images of Car 33, that the waved yellow flag was clearly visible and was shown with enough notice.

"The previous driver (Vettel) reduced the speed significantly as per the regulations."

Verstappen has won the last two races in Mexico and his demotion means a Ferrari will sit on the front of the grid at the start of a sixth successive race.

"It is very disappointing to be handed a grid penalty for the race and Ferrari will be very quick tomorrow so tyre life will be important, but we have a really good race car so it should be a close fight," Verstappen said.

The news was a boost to Hamilton, who is hoping to wrap up a sixth F1 title this weekend.

He leads the standings by 64 points and needs to score 14 points more than team-mate Bottas to be crowned champion once again.

More MEXICAN GRAND PRIX News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, October 27, 2019, 5:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue