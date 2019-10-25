English
F1 Raceweek: I don't know where the next pole is coming from - Hamilton

By Peter Thompson
Hamilton

Mexico City, October 25: Lewis Hamilton says he has no idea when Mercedes will next celebrate a pole position but does not expect to be at the front of the grid at the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday (October 27).

Hamilton is on the brink of claiming his sixth Formula One title with four races to come this season, and the Briton can achieve that feat this weekend if he outscores team-mate Valtteri Bottas by 14 points.

The Silver Arrows have failed to secure pole since Hamilton was quickest in qualifying at the German Grand Prix in July, and he does not envisage starting in first place at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

"Oh, I don't think a lot has changed," said Hamilton.

"We are going to go into the weekend knowing that Ferrari are massively quick, usually on the straights, and obviously straights are a powerful element of the circuit so I don't know when we'll be getting another pole."

He added: "As you've seen in previous races, it's not necessarily all about qualifying these days, it's about making sure you've got the car also ready for the race."

Hamilton does not hold much hope of moving one title shy of Michael Schumacher's record in Mexico City.

"I don't remember if in a season I've finished 14 points ahead of Valtteri at any point and, if it has, it may have been one race, maybe." Hamilton said.

"So I anticipate it will be a difficult weekend - Valtteri has been strong all year and obviously won the last race, so I expect him to be strong this weekend too.

"It doesn't matter where it's done, as long as you get it done then that's what I'm trying to do. I'm fully aware that there are still plenty of points on the table and I have to fully deliver over the next four races."

Story first published: Friday, October 25, 2019, 1:10 [IST]
