By
Lex Sportel partners with Hero Motocorp to bring prestigious Dakar Rally to Indian Television for the first time

New Delhi, Jan 12: Lex Sportel has partnered with Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, for the exclusive broadcast of the Dakar Rally in India on DSPORT Channel.

Motorsports enthusiasts in India will now get a chance to catch a 30-minutes daily highlights package on DSport at 10.30 PM IST every day between January 11-17, as well as two weekly highlights.

Mr RC Venkateish, MD CEO, Lex Sportel, said, "We are delighted to have Hero MotoCorp as our Title Broadcast Partner, and this association has enabled us to bring the Dakar Rally to motorsports fans in India. This is the world's most gruelling rally raid and I am sure this broadcast will go a long way in building a new fan base in the country by providing them access to Dakar action."

Hero MotoSports Team Rally - the motorsports team of Hero MotoCorp - has become a flag-bearer of Indian Motorsports in the global arena, since its formation in 2016. The Team has registered impressive performances across the globe and has been a regular participant at the Dakar Rally since 2017.

Hero MotoSports Team is participating in Dakar 2020 with four riders, a first - 2019 Pan Africa Rally winner - Joaquim Rodrigues, Indian Ace rider - CS Santosh, Former World Rally Champion - Paulo Goncalves, and the latest addition - Sebastian Buhler (who replaced the injured Oriol Mena).

More than 550 competitors covering nearly 7900 km of varying terrain, including desert, canyons, dunes and mountains, throughout Saudi Arabia are participating in the 42nd edition of the Dakar Rally.

The Rally has completed the first week of this year's edition and will commence Stage 7 of 12 overall stages on January 12, 2020.

Telecast Schedule on DSPORT

Day 1

Airing: 11 January 2020 @ 10:30 PM

Repeat: 12 January 2020 @ 10 PM

Day 2

Airing: 12 January 2020 @ 10:30 PM

Repeat: 13 January 2020 @ 10 PM

Day 3

Airing: 13 January 2020 @ 10:30 PM

Repeat: 14 January 2020 @ 10 PM

Day 4

Airing: 14 January 2020 @ 10:30 PM

Repeat: 15 January 2020 @ 10 PM

Day 5

Airing: 15 January 2020 @ 10:30 PM

Repeat: 16 January 2020 @ 10 PM

Day 6

Airing: 16 January 2020 @ 10:30 PM

Repeat: 17 January 2020 @ 10 PM

Day 7

Airing: 17 January 2020 @ 10:30 PM

Repeat: 18 January 2020 @ 10 PM

Source: Media Release

Story first published: Sunday, January 12, 2020, 14:03 [IST]
