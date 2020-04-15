English
Lockdown Days: Andrea Dovizioso does housework and follows motocross

By
Andrea Dovizioso
Andrea Dovizioso is respecting the lockdown measures in his house at Forli. Image: Ducati Media

Bengaluru, April 15: The ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has put on hold the start of the 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship, and, during these months, different countries in the world are also adopting lockdown measures and travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Italy has been one of the states most affected by the coronavirus and since March 9, all citizens are spending their times at home fighting together against the Coronavirus emergency.

Based in Forli, last year's runner-up Andrea Dovizioso is also respecting the measure in his house as he shared his feelings with Ducati Media in a freewheeling interview.

"Nobody expected the situation to turn out this bad, so it's really strange. Now it's crucial to stay at home. I know it's difficult, but we all have to try to go out only when needed, also because it seems that this measure is working, so we need to continue like this".

Lot of work

Lot of work

The Ducati Team rider also explained how he is coping with the lockdown and how he is spending his days.

"At the beginning, it was quite hard. My girlfriend and I did a few housework, but now things have changed a little. My daughter is staying with us, and there is a lot of work to do with her".

Increasing workouts

Increasing workouts

Apart from spending time with his family, Dovizioso explained how he is taking advantage of these weeks to increase his workouts.

"I'm training harder than before. Normally, our schedule is tight. We've to train, but also find some time to rest to be ready for the race weekend. Now I can train as much as I want," he added.

Passion for motocross

Passion for motocross

Dovizioso also spoke about his passion for motocross, which keeps him pre-occupied during the lockdown days.

"I'm trying to follow motocross as much as I can, also because in America they're allowed to continue their activities, so I can watch what they're doing. For me, it's like a sort of time to recharge," the Italian said.

Goals for 2020

Goals for 2020

The Ducati Team rider also stated his goal for the 2020 season, which has not changed from the years before.

"Of course, we head into the new season to fight for the championship. If that'll be possible, we're only able to find out during the season, but it's always difficult as there're a lot of fast riders. It's hard to be the best, but you need to have this mindset to become like that," Dovizioso concluded.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 9:28 [IST]
