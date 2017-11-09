Lorenzo returns to his happy hunting ground

Bengaluru, November 9: After a runner-up finish in the penultimate round in Sepang, Jorge Lorenzo is keen to end the FIM MotoGP World Championship on a high in Valencia.

Ever since his pre-season switch fron Yamaha to Ducati, Lorenzo has notched up just three podium finishes and is languishing seventh in the standings with 137 points.

As he returns to Valencia, where the Mallorcan has competed eight times, winning four of them, including the last two, Lorenzo exuded confidence.

"I've arrived at the final race of the season, at a circuit where I've great memories. I've scored some excellent results in the past. It'll be a great season finale and I'll give my all as always, to finish my first year in Ducati with the best possible result," said Lorenzo who tweeted a pitcure of his triumph in Valencia in 2015 which gave him his third world crown.

His Ducati team-mate Andrea Doviziso has stepped up miles ahead of him and remains the only challenger to Marc Marquez's quest for a fourth world title.

Lorenzo has been content playing second fiddle to Dovizioso for most of the season.

Even in Sepang, Lorenzo was leading with five laps to go before being surpassed by Doviziso. The three-time world champion was in awe of his team-mate though.

"The world championship is still open for Andrea (Dovizioso) and nothing is impossible in this last race," said Lorenzo, who last year had set the circuit record of 1'31.171.

The season-ending Valencia Grand Prix will be held on Sunday (November 12).

And in keeping with the tradition, it will be followed by two days of official MotoGP testing on November 14 and 15, which will herald the start of the 2018 season.

Lorenzo at Valencia

Fastest Lap: 1'29.401 (161.2 km/h) - 2016

Circuit Record: 1'31.171 (158.1 km/h) - 2016

Best Pole: 1'29.401 (161.2 km/h) - 2016

Lorenzo factfile

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 99

Age: 30 (born on May 4th 1987 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain)

Residence: Lugano (Switzerland)

Races: 267 (173 x MotoGP, 48 x 250cc, 46 x 125cc)

First GP: 2002 Spanish GP (125cc)

Wins: 65 (44 x MotoGP, 17 x 250cc, 4 x 125cc)

First Win: 2003 Brazilian GP (125cc)

Pole Positions: 65 (39 x MotoGP, 23 x 250cc, 3 x 125cc)

First Pole: 2003 Malaysian GP (125cc)

World Titles: 5 (3 x MotoGP, 2 x 250cc)