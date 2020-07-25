Marc Marquez back in action at Jerez despite broken arm

Jerez, July 25: Marc Marquez remains on course to race in the Andalusia Grand Prix after it was confirmed he will be participating in FP4 at Jerez.
Marquez is back in the ring, declared fit for Andalucia GP
Less than a week after undergoing surgery on a broken arm, the six-time MotoGP champion astonishingly took part in FP3 on Saturday after being medically cleared to ride.
Marquez fractured his right humerus following an accident late on in the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix, which was won by Fabio Quartararo.
After undergoing surgery in Barcelona, the 27-year-old returned to Jerez and - a mere six days on from suffering his injury - completed 18 laps at Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.
After finishing over a second shy of Maverick Vinales' track-record time posted during the session, Repsol Honda announced the Spaniard would make a decision over whether to continue.
Around an hour later, the team confirmed he will be back on the bike again, tweeting: "We will see @marcmarquez93 back on track for FP4."
Marquez won 12 races last season on his way to winning the title by a sizeable margin, finishing 151 points clear of nearest rival Andrea Dovizioso.