English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Marc Marquez back in action at Jerez despite broken arm

By Rob Lancaster

Jerez, July 25: Marc Marquez remains on course to race in the Andalusia Grand Prix after it was confirmed he will be participating in FP4 at Jerez.

Marquez is back in the ring, declared fit for Andalucia GP

Less than a week after undergoing surgery on a broken arm, the six-time MotoGP champion astonishingly took part in FP3 on Saturday after being medically cleared to ride.

Marquez fractured his right humerus following an accident late on in the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix, which was won by Fabio Quartararo.

Andalucia MotoGP: Vinales and Rossi quell KTM challenge

After undergoing surgery in Barcelona, the 27-year-old returned to Jerez and - a mere six days on from suffering his injury - completed 18 laps at Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

After finishing over a second shy of Maverick Vinales' track-record time posted during the session, Repsol Honda announced the Spaniard would make a decision over whether to continue.

Around an hour later, the team confirmed he will be back on the bike again, tweeting: "We will see @marcmarquez93 back on track for FP4."

Marquez won 12 races last season on his way to winning the title by a sizeable margin, finishing 151 points clear of nearest rival Andrea Dovizioso.

More MOTORSPORT News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Xavi tests positive for coronavirus
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 17:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 25, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue