MotoGP Raceweek: Masterful Marquez continues Austin dominance with seventh pole

By Opta
Marc Marquez claims seventh consecutive pole in the Grand Prix of the Americas
Marc Marquez claims seventh consecutive pole in the Grand Prix of the Americas

Austin, April 14: Marc Marquez continued his incredible dominance of the Grand Prix of the Americas by claiming a seventh consecutive pole ahead of Valentino Rossi.

Marquez, MotoGP champion in five of the last six years, has won all six races at the Circuit of the Americas after starting at the front of the grid.

The Spaniard could be in seventh heaven in Austin on Sunday (April 14) after mastering a track which had dried following storms with a quickest lap of two minutes, 3.787 seconds.

Marquez had been fastest in the final practice session after FP3 was cancelled due to lightning and he delivered yet again in qualifying.

Rossi was 0.273 seconds slower than the Repsol Honda rider, who is eyeing back-to-back victories following his triumph in Argentina.

Cal Crutchlow will start in third place in Texas, with Jack Miller taking fourth and Pol Espargaro elated to nip in for fifth spot.

Andrea Dovizioso, winner of the first race of the season in Qatar, failed to make it through to Q2 after trying to advance from the first qualifying session with the use of only one new rear tyre.

Jorge Lorenzo will start back in 11th, having had to dump his broken Honda on the opening lap of Q2 due to a broken chain.

PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 2:03.787

2. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) 2:04.060

3. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) 2:04.147

4. Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing) 2:04.416

5. Pol Espargaro (KTM) 2:04.472

6. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha) 2:04.489

7. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) 2:04.534

8. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 2:04.696

9. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha) 2:04.941

10. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha) 2:05.278

11. Jorge Lorenzo (Repsol Honda) 2:05.383

12. Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) 2.05.887

Full Time: SEV 3 - 2 BET
    Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2019, 3:10 [IST]
