Marquez hoping for serene title tilt after Phillip Island fright

Phillip Island, October 22: Marc Marquez is determined to secure a fourth MotoGP title as calmly as possible after emerging from a wild Australian Grand Prix with a victory and 33-point lead in the standings.

With just two races to go, Marquez's triumph on Phillip Island was huge, with main title rival Andrea Dovizioso only able to come home 13th.

Frantic action regularly follows Marquez around and he survived contact with Johann Zarco and Valentino Rossi in Sunday's race before emerging from an eight-strong leading pack to storm to victory.

Trips to Sepang and Valencia will offer Marquez the opportunity to clinch a fourth title in five campaigns in the premier class and the Repsol Honda star hopes to toast success off the back of a more measured approach than was required in Australia.

"Victory is important, but that 33-point advantage makes me happier," said Marquez.

"It's a big advantage now, now it's time to breathe, to understand what our options are, where we can fight.

"With these 33 points, I'm feeling really good with the bike, you have extra confidence.

"Now is the time not to do a stupid thing. I try to plan well and organise well these last two races.

"Honestly it was an amazing race. From the beginning, I tried to warm the tyres well, tried to be calm.

"But already on the second or third lap, first contact from Johann I thin, I started to realise this will be tough. It was a big group like a Moto3 race.

"I enjoyed it a lot, I started to realise in the middle of the race that I needed to attack or they will overtake me everywhere.

"It was a little bit dangerous sometimes, but in the end I attacked a lot. When there remained eight laps, nine laps, I said time to attack, time to open a small gap."

Marquez revealed he initially turned down the chance to be updated on Dovizioso's progress, although ignoring the Ducati proved too much.

"Before the race we had a meeting, they asked me if I wanted to know where was Dovi," Marquez explained.

"I said I don't care. But then in the middle of the race, I had that question mark - where is Dovi?

"I was looking behind, trying to check for him. I saw him when I was at turn four, he was at turn three. When I saw that, I started to attack."

