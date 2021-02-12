Marquez to step up recovery ahead of 2021 MotoGP season

The Spaniard fractured his humerus in the opening race in Jerez last year and had to withdraw from the next grand prix after attempting to return.

He underwent three operations, the latest of which was carried out in December after it was discovered he had sustained an infection in the fracture.

Following a course of antibiotic treatment at home, Marquez has been given the green light to move on with his recovery.

A statement from Repsol Honda read: "A further review of Marc Marquez at the Hospital Ruber Internacional, 10 weeks after surgery for an infected pseudoarthrosis of the right humerus, has confirmed a favourable clinical situation.

"The medical team led by doctors Samuel Antuna and Ignacio Roger de Ona, and including doctors Juan de Miguel, Aitor Ibarzabal and Andrea Garcia Villanueva, assessed the radiographic signs of bone consolidation and were satisfied with the progress.

"From now on, and during the next few weeks, Marquez will be able to progress steadily in the process of functional recovery of the operated arm."

The 2021 FIM MotoGP World season is scheduled to get under way with a pair of races under lights at the Losail International Crircuit in Qatar, the first of which will take place on March 28.

