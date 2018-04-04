Marquez hopes to bounce back in Argentina

In the season opener under lights at the Losail circuit in Qatar, the Spaniard was engaged in a riveting battle with Andrea Dovizioso before being pipped in the last lap by the Ducati rider in a virtual photo finish thriller.

After the sensational last lap show under the Losail lights, the Repsol Honda rider is ready to vroom again at the Termas de Rio Hondo, which has been a happy hunting ground for him in the past.

The 25-year-old has won twice in Argentina (2014 and 2016) and has been there on the pole four times (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017) and looks to build on that after completing a positive one-day private test in Jerez.

"I like the Argentinian track and enjoy the atmosphere with the fans, who're always very passionate and supportive," said Marquez.

Built in 2007 the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit joined the MotoGP calendar in 2014. Since then, Marquez has won there twice, but crashed out last year and hence is taking nothing for granted.

"We started the season with a great race and a close podium finish in Qatar, and we had a positive test in Jerez recently. I feel good at the moment, and I'm happy with my bike and with how my team is working.

But we're just at the beginning of what will surely be a tough season. We must wait and see how it goes at different circuits, starting with Termas. We mustn't lower our guard," added Marquez.

While trying to take out the positives from the Qatar race, Marquez refused to narrow down the title race to himself and Ducati's Dovizioso.

"After the excitement of the first race, it's now time to be calm, concentrate, and work hard to try and be faster. I think this Championship is very open, with many strong rivals that can fight for the victory on Sunday (April 8).

At the moment everything seems very equal, and during the season we'll see who is able to improve and to consistently stay at the front."

