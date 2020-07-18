Marquez takes opening day honours in Jerez

Bengaluru, July 18: After setting the fastest time in the cooler FP1 conditions at the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez circuit, Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) took the opening day honours of 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship.

The Repsol Honda rider remained fastest by the end of the day, but it was far from an easy return to the top for the reigning champion.

Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) was just 0.024 in arrears, and after having topped the last couple of tests, with Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) completing the top three less than a tenth off the top.

Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) had to sit out the first 20 minutes of the session though, with the Frenchman given a penalty for training on "illegal" machinery - ie outside the regs - but by the end though the time attacks were underway full force, and it was Marquez who came out on top.

Dovizioso moves up Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) was placed fourth as the Italian really cranked up the pace after a more anonymous day on the Jerez test time-sheets. The veteran rider looking strong despite being on the way back from a collarbone injury. Mir turns tables Meanwhile, Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) turned the tables on more experienced team-mate Alex Rins to complete the top five. Rins was seventh, just behind Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) as the Aussie stuck it in sixth. Last chance The FP3 to be held on Saturday, also welcomes in the riders' last chance to move directly into Q2. With temperatures expected to be a little cooler in the morning, there could well be a big chance to improve - and the likes of Valentino Rossi and Quartararo will be top of the list for a time attack late in the session. Jaws music With Vinales and Crutchlow so close, and Quartararo not yet having had the same running, the Jaws music need not start quite yet for the reigning champion though. Qualifying begins at 2.10 pm local time with the race proper on Sunday at 2pm local time. Exciting times ahead!