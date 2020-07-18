Marquez takes opening day honours in Jerez

Dovizioso moves up
Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) was placed fourth as the Italian really cranked up the pace after a more anonymous day on the Jerez test time-sheets.
The veteran rider looking strong despite being on the way back from a collarbone injury.
Mir turns tables
Meanwhile, Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) turned the tables on more experienced team-mate Alex Rins to complete the top five.
Rins was seventh, just behind Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) as the Aussie stuck it in sixth.
Last chance
The FP3 to be held on Saturday, also welcomes in the riders' last chance to move directly into Q2.
With temperatures expected to be a little cooler in the morning, there could well be a big chance to improve - and the likes of Valentino Rossi and Quartararo will be top of the list for a time attack late in the session.
Jaws music
With Vinales and Crutchlow so close, and Quartararo not yet having had the same running, the Jaws music need not start quite yet for the reigning champion though.
Qualifying begins at 2.10 pm local time with the race proper on Sunday at 2pm local time. Exciting times ahead!