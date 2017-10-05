Massa questions value of Kubica-Di Resta test

London, October 5: Felipe Massa is unsure what Williams will learn from what has been billed as a testing 'shoot-out' for his seat between Robert Kubica and Paul di Resta and said he remains eager to stay in Formula One next season.

The Brazilian is in ongoing talks about extending his contract with Williams having come out of his brief retirement to rejoin the team as a replacement for the Mercedes-bound Valtteri Bottas.

However, Kubica and current reserve Di Resta are set to drive the 2014 Williams at a test in Hungary later this month, as the team explore their options.

Kubica has not raced in F1 since sustaining a serious arm injury in a rally accident in 2011 but has recently tested for Renault.

Massa, though, is not sure how much Williams will glean from the sessions.

"Williams know 100 per cent what I can give to the team," said Massa. "If you do a test with a car that is four years old it is completely different, you cannot evaluate too much.

"It doesn't change anything for me."

He continued: "To be honest in my head I'm pretty relaxed, so I'm enjoying and trying to do the best I can in the last races this year and I don't know what's going to happen next year.

"But I'm quite relaxed. I'm quite keen to do maybe another season. I think I can do it in a great way.

"I can give a lot to the team, like I did already, and I think maybe I can do another year.

"But I don't decide - the team decides.

"I'm pretty relaxed, trying to enjoy the races, trying to do the best I can in the car, trying to the give the best to the team, and that's the most important thing.

"I'm talking with the team definitely for next year and we are in discussions.

"That's the way it is and definitely I can do a good effort for the team but we need to find a good solution to carry on in the right way, that everybody is happy with.

"If people are happy that I stay, I stay, and I will do everything I can to stay at the top level. But I'm quite relaxed and I'm trying to do my job in the right way in the last races and we'll see what's going to happen.

"We don't have a deadline . Definitely, I think it would be good for the team and also for myself that we know what's going to happen before the race in Brazil . We'll see if this will be possible but I really hope so."

Source: OPTA