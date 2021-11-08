Verstappen cautious about championship chances despite 'straightforward' win in Mexico

The 24-year-old never looked back after moving from third to first after the first turn, wrapping up a 19th career win and ninth of the season by more than 16 seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton in second and Red Bull team-mate and home favourite Sergio Perez in third.

The result meant Verstappen overtook Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost and Jim Clark as the driver to win most races in the Mexican Grand Prix, with this victory added to triumphs in 2017 and 2018.

Verstappen holds a 19-point lead over Hamilton at the summit of the drivers' championship with just four races remaining, but he is refusing to get carried away.

"There's still a long way to go," he said. "It's of course looking good, but it can turn around quickly. I'm looking forward to Brazil [next Sunday]. I also have good memories there.

"It was quite straightforward today, which was really nice."

Proud Max, a very elated Papa Perez, and super Checo! 😍



Congratulations to all at @redbullracing for a MEGA result 👏👏👏#MexicoGP 🇲🇽 #F1 pic.twitter.com/1546mgWzfZ — Formula 1 (@F1) November 7, 2021

Speaking about his electric start, which saw him power past Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, Verstappen said the key was holding off from breaking for as long as possible.

"It was three-wide, and it was just about trying to brake as late as you can," he explained.

"I went from third to first and that was basically what made my race because then I could just focus on myself. There was incredible pace in the car, so I could just do my own thing."

Verstappen's team-mate Perez put on a superb show in front of his home crowd, becoming the first Mexican driver to finish on the podium in this grand prix.

He also briefly led the race when Verstappen went into the pits to become the first Mexican to lead a lap at his country's grand prix.

"Having Checo [Perez] as a team-mate, coming to Mexico is amazing – actually even before that," Verstappen added. "All the fans here have been incredible, they love Formula One. It's really nice to be here."

Brazil awaits the drivers next Sunday (November 14) in the second of November's triple-header, before a trip to Qatar.