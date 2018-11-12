Verstappen ordered to do public service after Ocon scuffle

Verstappen's race unfolded on lap 44 when, as leader, he went to overtake backmarker Ocon at the second turn in Sao Paulo.

However, Ocon did not yield as he looked to unlap himself and the pair duly made contact, sending them spinning off the track.

The incident cost Verstappen victory at Interlagos, the Red Bull driver unable to make up the ground on Lewis Hamilton after the Briton came surging past.

Verstappen reacted angrily over team radio and sought out Ocon after the race, shoving the Frenchman as they waited to be weighed.

Both were summoned to appear in front of FIA stewards, and Verstappen has been punished for making "deliberate physical contact" with Ocon.

Happy to finish 2nd, but we should have won today. The car was brilliant and @redbullracing came with a great strategy. Our race pace was better than expected and we did everything well today. Thanks to all fans for voting me Driver of the Day again 🙌🏻 #KeepPushing #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/dXmUbf9yXf — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) 11 November 2018

"The driver is required to perform two days of public service at the direction of the FIA within six months of the incident," an FIA release read.

"The stewards reviewed video evidence from the FIA's CCTV cameras and heard from the driver of car 33 , the driver of car 31 and the team representatives.

"The driver, Max Verstappen entered the FIA weigh bridge garage, proceeded directly to driver Esteban Ocon and following a few words, started an altercation, pushing or hitting Ocon forcefully several times in the chest.

"The stewards held a hearing, in which both drivers acted appropriately and co-operated with the stewards. The stewards understood from Max Verstappen that he was extremely upset by the incident on track during the race and accepted his explanation that it was not his original intent to strike Ocon, but that he was 'triggered' and caused him to lose his temper.

"While sympathetic to Verstappen's passion, the stewards determined that it is the obligation of sportsmen at this level to act appropriately and as role models to other drivers at all levels and found that Verstappen failed in this respect."

Ocon was handed a 10-second stop/go penalty during the race for his involvement in the accident.