Max Verstappen wins F1 title in Japan

The Red Bull driver claimed his second consecutive drivers' standings triumph when a penalty after the race confirmed his rival Charles Leclerc had been demoted to third place.

Leclerc had crossed the line in second ahead of Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez, a result which would have prolonged the title race.

There had also been confusion over whether full points would be awarded after the complete race distance was not completed after a long delay due to heavy rain.

Verstappen's 2022 championship has been far more straightforward than his victory last year, when he moved ahead of Lewis Hamilton in a controversial last race of the season.

This year there are still four races to come, with the United States Grand Prix up next on October 23.