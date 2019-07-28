English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Verstappen wins chaotic German Grand Prix after Hamilton crash

By Opta
Verstappen wins chaotic German Grand Prix after Hamilton crash

Berlin, July 28: Max Verstappen emerged triumphant in a chaotic German Grand Prix that saw Lewis Hamilton pay the price for a crash and Sebastian Vettel surge from the back of the grid to a landmark podium.

Red Bull driver Verstappen claimed his second win of the season as changeable conditions at Hockenheim, which switched between wet and dry, saw strategy fly out the window and numerous safety cars deployed.

Pole-sitter Hamilton was leading the race when he lost control under the safety car at turn 17 on lap 30 and went into the barriers, damaging his front wing next to Charles Leclerc's marooned Ferrari.

The Briton entered the pits illegally and was hit with a five-second time penalty, which he served when trading intermediates for slicks as the track dried out in the closing stages.

Hamilton span out and fell to the back of the field and Mercedes' 200th grand prix as a works team ended miserably as Valtteri Bottas crashed to bring the safety car out yet again.

Vettel, who started 20th due to a turbo problem that stopped him setting a time in qualifying, took advantage and delighted the home fans by passing Carlos Sainz Jr, Lance Stroll and Daniil Kvyat to earn his 50th podium for Ferrari in stunning fashion.

More MAX VERSTAPPEN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
BAN 238/8 (50.0) vs SRL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 20:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue