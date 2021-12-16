BREAKING NEWS: Mercedes ditch appeal over Abu Dhabi race result, congratulate Verstappen

London, December 16: Mercedes have withdrawn their appeal against the result of Sunday's contentious Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that saw Max Verstappen pip Lewis Hamilton to the Formula One drivers' title.
Hamilton had built up a healthy lead over his Red Bull rival in the season finale, with both men having entered the race level on points, until a controversial late safety car period was followed by Verstappen overtaking the Mercedes driver on the final lap.
The German constructors launched two challenges that were both rejected by the FIA, with Mercedes giving notice of an intention to appeal against the decisions.
However, the team said in a statement they will not proceed down that route following discussions with F1 and governing body the FIA.
