Mercedes aren't considering signing Vettel – Bottas

By Dejan Kalinic
London, June 11: Valtteri Bottas said Mercedes were not considering signing four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Vettel, 32, will leave Ferrari at the end of the season and has been linked to Mercedes, where he would partner Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas is out of contract at Mercedes at the end of the year, but the Finn said he had been told the team were not looking at signing Vettel.

"It doesn't get to you," he told the Sky F1 Vodcast.

"We've been very honest about what the situation is all the time about contracts, and I got a pretty straight message that no, they're not considering Seb.

"So I said fine, no worries then."

Bottas has been at Mercedes since 2017 and finished second in the drivers' championship last year.

The 30-year-old insisted he was unfazed by the constant speculation over his future.

"It's the same as every year for me," Bottas said.

"I find it quite funny that with not even a single race done, there's been people getting my seat. It made me laugh. So there's no pressure from that side.

"I have my clear goal for the season in my mind and that's it. Things will then sort themselves one way or another, whatever's going to happen. I've no stress about that at all."

Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 9:00 [IST]
