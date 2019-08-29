Mercedes retain Valtteri Bottas for 2020 season

The position of the second Silver Arrows seat alongside Lewis Hamilton has been the subject of much debate in recent weeks and months, with the possibility of Max Verstappen teaming up with the defending champion mooted on several occasions.

Esteban Ocon, working with Mercedes after losing his place at Force India, was also a potential option to replace Bottas.

However, the Finn, who sits second in the drivers' standings heading into this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, will remain Hamilton's team-mate for at least another year.

"Very happy to announce my contract with @MercedesAMGF1 for 2020," Bottas tweeted.

Winless in 2018, he has taken two victories and a further seven podiums from 12 races this season.

Following his triumph at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in April, the Finn has faded during recent races and trails team mate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton by 62 points.

But his improved form convinced Mercedes bosses to retain Bottas, who has brought intra-team harmony to the world champions after several acrimonious years with Hamilton and Rosberg.

"For 2019, we set Valtteri the challenge of coming back even stronger than we saw him in the first part of 2018," said Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

@ValtteriBottas will race for the team next season!

"And he has achieved that, with some really impressive performances in the early races this year."

"My performances have been getting better and better each year, and this is a great way to kick start the second half of 2019," Bottas said in a statement.

"My overall target is to become Formula One world champion.

"From my experience with the team, Mercedes is the best option for me to achieve that goal in 2020."

