Hamilton expresses grief, Perez donates to Mexico quake victims

Bengaluru, September 20: The world of sports has stood with Mexico after the country was rocked by a powerful earthquake that shook the central region of the country leaving several people dead.

Three-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, who has fond memories of the country, having won the Mexican Grand Prix last year let his feelings known through Twitter.

A country very close to my heart. I'm praying for all those affected in Mexico 🙏🏾 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) September 20, 2017

The Mexican Grand Prix had returned to the Formula One calendar after a 22-year gap in 2015 with Nico Rosberg winning it before being usurped by Mercedes team-mate Hamilton a year later.

McLaren driver Fernando Alonso who crashed out in 2015 Grand Prix and finished 13th last year at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríiguez in Mexico City also expressed his grief.

Impotente al ver las imágenes del terremoto en México, país que tanto quiero! Un abrazo grande y fuerza! — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) September 19, 2017

Meanwhile, Sergio Perez, the only Mexican driver on the grid, has donated £125,000 to the quake victims.

This year's Mexican Grand Prix will be held on October 29 and Perez, who finished fifth at last Sunday's (September 17) Singapore Grand Prix, also revealed that Carlos Slim - the Mexican telecommunications billionaire who has been heavily involved in his motor racing career - will also contribute to the disaster fund.

Sportspersons from other disciplines also took to Twitter to express their grief.

Uruguayan striker Luiz Suarez, who plies his trade with Catalan giants Barcelona wants the country to stay strong despite the massive destruction which happened on the anniversary of a 1985 earthquake.