Schumacher deserves F1 chance – Vettel

By Opta
Mick Schumacher will drive an F1 car for the first time on April 2

Sakhir (Bahrain), March 29: Sebastian Vettel has backed the decision to give Mick Schumacher a chance to impress at in-season testing in Bahrain next week.

Schumacher – son of seven-time world champion Michael – will drive an F1 car for the first time on Tuesday (April 2) after being named as test driver for Ferrari and Alfa Romeo.

The 20-year-old, part of the Ferrari Driver Academy, will turn out for the Scuderia first, before spending the second day with Alfa Romeo at the Bahrain International Circuit.

It completes a rapid rise for Schumacher after winning the Formula 3 European title last season and earning a promotion to F2 with Prema Racing.

But Vettel says the opportunity is one the young German deserves after impressing in the lower categories.

"Obviously with the name and being the son of Michael, there's certainly some links and expectations," said the four-time champion.

"The way he has developed in the last years, he deserves where he is now. Now we should give him the time and the peace to do his job."

    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 2:40 [IST]
